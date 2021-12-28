In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Four full tables played duplicate bridge on Dec. 21, at the Mower County Senior Center. Starting time for both Tuesday and Wednesday sessions is 11:30 a.m. Winners Tuesday were:

First place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; second place, John Liesen and Rick Stroup; third place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen; fourth place, Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland.

Five full tables played on Wed Dec. 22. Winners were:

First place, Dave Ring and Rick Stroup; second place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz; third place (tie) Barb and Orrin Roisen and Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher and fifth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters.

Players come from Mason City and Northwood, Iowa and Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Austin. We are fortunate that the weather has kept the roads clear, allowing people to get out. Some drive over 50 miles to play.

Larry and Sue were our volunteer receptionists this week. Many people enter the center to participate in the many activities that are going on any given day. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Guests come for lunch, which is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Wednesday about six to seven play 500.

The center is definitely a place for seniors.