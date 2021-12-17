In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

A week ago, we celebrated the Christmas season. We welcomed around 40 guests to our pizza lunch. This week, our numbers were down to seven teams playing duplicate bridge Tuesday. Start time was 11:30 a.m. for both days, winners Tuesday were:

First place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen; second place, John Liesen and Rick Stroup; third place, Joyce Crowe and Jim Fisher.

On Wednesday, eight teams played:

First place, Dave Ring and Rick Stroup; Second place (tie), Bridget Gallagher and Marilyn Krieger and Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher; fourth place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever.

New players came from Blue Earth and joined regulars from Austin, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Mason City, Iowa. Even though duplicate bridge is a competitive group, we are cordial and happy to welcome new players, as an interested person watched over our shoulders this week. Lunch is served daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Now is the time to be aware of closing notices. When Austin Public Schools are closed the Mower County Senior Center is automatically closed as well. Both radio and TV will be running this information.

Senior Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 507-433-2370 for information about what is happening at the center. Front desk volunteers are always on hand to help you.

Other card games are in progress on most days, so come and join in on the camaraderie. There are friendly groups, artists, wood carvers and stitchers. All are welcomed to spirited groups, exercise and wellness classes; some daily and others weekly.