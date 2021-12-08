In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Duplicate Bridge is played twice a week at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin. On Tuesday, Nov 30, four and a half tables played, starting at 11:30 a.m.

First place, John Liesen and Rick Stroup; second place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen; third place, Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland; fourth place, Connie Johnson and Jim Fisher.

We must thank Bill Momsen, who has devised a program on his Excel spreadsheet. It speeds up the scoring for the day, thereby allowing the group to finish up and be on their way home before 4 p.m. Center hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Six tables played on Dec. 1, starting at 11:30 a.m.

First place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; second place, Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland; third place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz; fourth place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher; fifth place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson; sixth place, Dave Ring and Rick Stroup.

Players come from Blue Earth, Rose Creek, Albert Lea, Austin and Northwood and Mason City, Iowa. Many come early and have lunch at the center. Volunteers Nancy Beck and Steffanie Karish were dishing up the lunch on Wednesday. We walked past the Wood Carvers Group and saw their numbers have doubled. Likewise, a visit to the Stitching Bees revealed a doubling of their numbers. Volunteers are always on duty at the front desk to direct any visiting customer. Call the center at 433-2370 for more information.