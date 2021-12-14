High winds and storms possible Wednesday

Around this time last week we were starting to talk about this past weekend’s snow storm.

Now — thunderstorms?

Just days after the area received anywhere between 5-10 inches of snow, a new system is bringing a sudden spike in temperatures along with rain and a possible thunderstorm.

According to the National Weather Service, the area is expecting a high of 61 Wednesday with strong winds under cloudy skies.

Because of this the NWS has placed the area under a high wind watch with southwest winds of 25-35 mph predicted with gusts of up to 60 mph possible. The watch will be in effect from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday.

Drizzle is expected during the day with rain and a possible storm possible before 9 p.m. Wednesday night. Rain becomes likely between 9 p.m. and midnight with a low of 26.