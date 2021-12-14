High winds and storms possible Wednesday
Published 5:07 pm Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Around this time last week we were starting to talk about this past weekend’s snow storm.
Now — thunderstorms?
Just days after the area received anywhere between 5-10 inches of snow, a new system is bringing a sudden spike in temperatures along with rain and a possible thunderstorm.
According to the National Weather Service, the area is expecting a high of 61 Wednesday with strong winds under cloudy skies.
Because of this the NWS has placed the area under a high wind watch with southwest winds of 25-35 mph predicted with gusts of up to 60 mph possible. The watch will be in effect from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday.
Drizzle is expected during the day with rain and a possible storm possible before 9 p.m. Wednesday night. Rain becomes likely between 9 p.m. and midnight with a low of 26.