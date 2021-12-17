Heidi Claudine (Dahl) Harless, 64

Heidi Harless, age 64, of Brownsdale, MN, and formerly of Viroqua, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Mom was the youngest of nine children, a farmer’s daughter. She had fond memories of her folks, Clarence and Darlene (Skrede) Dahl, and siblings, and it was fun to hear a memory along the way. She is survived by her children; Seth & Emily (Harless) Taylor, Alex Harless, Corinn Harless; two grandchildren, Bria Erickson and Jack Taylor, along with siblings and their spouses/partners, Dan & Barb Dahl, Tom Albright, John & Shelby (Dahl) Waters, Russ & Becky (Dahl) Stricker, Stuart Dahl, along with several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her siblings, David (& Sharon) Dahl, Marilyn (Dahl) Albright, Mark Dahl, and Brian Dahl.

She attended Bible College, wanting to become a missionary, always loving to connect with missionaries visiting at church. She became a nursing home assistant, never losing her gentle touch and respect for the elderly all through her life. I suppose this was preparation for her own mission field, because then she had ‘us three kids,’ which took her on some journeys.

She had that mother’s love that saw us for who we were, cherishing every note, gift, drawing, and photo. She loved us in spite of challenges and trials, fought for us, and always wanted to give us more than she felt she could. She never failed to remind us that she loved us and also that our Heavenly Father loved us, every single night with a hug and kiss, and later, in her cards and notes.

She put so much thought into everything, every keepsake with some kind of memory associated to it. She loved the poet, Helen Steiner Rice, often writing prose in cards and notes to us all. She taught us to value the humble and broken, this country and its veterans, communication with each other, and especially the Word of God.

Life was not perfect, but she stood by us and stood up for us, enduring more than maybe most mothers. She called herself our ‘Moma Bear,’ and she meant it! She left an indelible mark in our hearts and lives that we are grateful for in spite of the ache to have just one more hug, one more time listening to her read the Bible to us, and one more song and smile. Herein is love, not that we loved God, but that He loved us, and sent His Son to be the propitiation for our sins. Beloved, if God so loved us, we ought also to love one another. 1 John 4:10-11

Until that Day, Mom, we love you and humbly accept the Father’s gift of your life and love. As her family, we want to express all our gratitude, from the bottom of our hearts, toward all who shared memories, kindness, care, prayers, love and more all these years. She would want to say thank you and that she loves you.

A graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery outside Viroqua, WI.

Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua is serving Heidi’s family.

