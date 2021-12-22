Hayfield boys take down BP as Matti hits 1,000

The Hayfield boys basketball team beat Blooming Prairie (1-4 overall) 80-49 in BP Tuesday.

Isaac Matti poured in 32 points for the Vikings (6-1 overall) and he has now surpassed 1,000 points in his career, making him Hayfield’s 13th 1,000-point scorer for the boys’ program. Matti has played in 101 career games, and he was a middle schooler in 39 of those games.

“I told him he needs to get another 1,000 and that’s entirely possible,” Hayfield head coach Chris Pack said.

Former Hayfield player Cam Rutledge was coaching against his former Viking head coach in the game for BP.

“Cam’s going to be a good coach for them and he’ll do well down the line there,” Pack said.

David Stevens is Hayfield’s all-time leading scorer with 2,468 career points.

Hayfield scoring: Isaac Matti, 32; Easton Fritcher, 15; Zander Jacobson, 14; Ethan Pack, 11; Kobe Foster, 5; Brody O’Malley, 3

BP scoring: Drew Kittelson, 19; Colin Jordison, 12; Zach Hein, 8; Cooper Cooke, 6; Payton Fristedt, 2; Garret Farr, 1; Brady Kittelson, 1