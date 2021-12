Funeral notice: Lillian M. Flynn, 99

April 9, 1922-Dec. 8, 2021

AUSTIN, Minn. – Lillian M. Flynn, 99, Austin, Minn., died Wednesday, Dec. 8, in Austin at her home.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Christ Episcopal Church in Austin. Father John P. Sullivan will officiate. Interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minn.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin.

clasenjordan.com