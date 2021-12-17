Evie Mohrfeld: One more trip before 2021 is wrapped up

As the holidays are quickly closing in on all of us, I have a note to share with you.

Currently, only one trip is left for this 2021 season of travel and that is on Dec. 29 when the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre is our destination with a special musical, “An Andy and Bing Christmas,” featuring a full 19-piece Orchestra. This show will allow us to reminisce about our favorite music of the period.

The motor coach will depart at 9 a.m., up from the previous 9:30 a.m. departure from the south of Walmart.

COVID-19 vaccine shots are mandatory. We will also be asked to produce proof with our vaccine card. The theater will stamp your card before you enter the dining room.

All must wear masks for the entire event, except for dining. The theater cast need to be safe so they can continue entertaining.

We encourage you to consider adding your name to the waiting list. Last minute cancellations do happen.

If you are still frantically looking for that last minute gift, we could help with a travel gift certificate for the fall. The Travel Office will not be open, but call 507-438-3946 email, Eviestravel@charter.net and we can help you out.

As our 2021 shortened travel season is comes to an end, we are grateful that we were able to make the outings that we did.

Plans are in the planning for a 2022 Travel, to be announced soon.