Erwin L. Strommer, 96

Erwin Lidel Strommer, age 96, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society – Albert Lea, Minnesota. Erwin was born in Rockford, Illinois, to Erwin and Clara (Hedberg) Strommer on May 1, 1925. He entered the United States Navy, serving during WWII at the Battle of Iwo Jima. Erwin was united in marriage to Betty Melau on November 5, 1952, in Belvedere, Illinois. The couple made their home in Rockford for several years before moving to Austin, Minnesota in 1989. Erwin drove school bus and was a truck driver for the Arlen Curtis Company. He loved music and would listen to the radio all the time. Erwin will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his children, Ted (Michele) Strommer of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Donald Strommer of Randall, Minnesota, Tim Strommer of Austin, Minnesota, Daniel (Gwen) Strommer of Shannon, Mississippi, Joseph (DeeAnn) Strommer of Austin, and Allan (Sherri) Strommer of Faribault, Minnesota; 16 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Clara Strommer; wife, Betty Strommer in 2010; and grandson, Matthew Strommer.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Private interment will be at Strombeck Lutheran Cemetery in rural Montevideo. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.