Elizabeth A. “Liz” Helland, 46

Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Helland, age 46, of Austin, Minnesota passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at her home.

Liz was born August 30, 1975 in Austin, Minnesota to Patricia Helland. Liz grew up in Austin, graduated from Austin High School and attended Riverland Community College.

Liz started her career as a caregiver working with the elderly until she went to work for the State of Minnesota working in a group home. Liz had a special talent working as a caregiver and was very good at her job. She worked in the same group home for 16 plus years and they were like her second family.

Liz dearly loved her family. They were everything to her. She had a very special relationship with her grandparents. Liz’s greatest joy in her life was her daughter Haley and her granddaughter Elena. They were the love of her life and brought her so much happiness. Her other love and baby in her life was her dog Cooper. She dearly loved him.

Liz is survived by her daughter, Haley Helland and her granddaughter, Elena Helland of Austin, Minnesota; mother and father, Patricia and Timothy Ball, Nisswa, Minnesota; brothers, Joseph Dudycha, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Jeffrey (Heather) Dudycha. Austin, Minnesota; niece Allie Alm and nephew Dawson Medgaarden of Austin, Minnesota; sisters, Amy (David) Hooey of Surprise, Arizon, Melissa (Lyndall) Kirkes of Scottsdale, Arizona; and many uncles, aunts and cousins and her special baby, Cooper.

Liz was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, Mort and Carleen Helland.

A Celebration of Life for Liz will be held 2 pm on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Mayer Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the celebration at Mayer Funeral Home on Friday.

