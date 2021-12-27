Edward A. Grzechowiak, 85

TSGT Edward Anthony Grzechowiak SR (Eddie Gee), 85, passed away peacefully December 14, 2021 with his Son and Daughter-in-law by his side at their home in Austin. Eddie was born in Buffalo, NY on February 4, 1936 to Chester and Sophie (Mateczun) Grzechowiak. Eddie had one Brother, Richard Grzechowiak, and one Sister, Christine (Lewis) Heckathorn. Eddie was a graduate of West Seneca West High School in 1955. He was on the High School basketball team and received state awards for track & field and wrestling. After High School Eddie held a few odd jobs before enlisting in the USMC in August 1956. Eddie advanced to rank of SGT and received an Honorable Discharge after choosing not to re-enlist in 1967. He also received The National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal while in the Marines. While stationed in Parris Island, SC Eddie met Anna Marie Schild. They were married on March 12, 1966. In April of 1968 Eddie re-enlisted, this time in the USAF. He was a SSGT upon re-enlisting and trained at Air Force Bases in Laredo, TX and Selma, AL. to be an aircraft mechanic. Eddie was stationed in Okinawa for a portion of the Vietnam War and received a Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm. While in Selma, AL. Eddie and Anna had two sons, Edward Grzechowiak(1972) and Robert Grzechowiak(1973).

In 1977 Eddie moved his family to Austin, MN so they could be closer to Anna’s family in Chatfield. Eddie was Austin’s Air Force recruiter until 1981. After one year stationed at Hurlbert Field in Florida Eddie retired from the Air Force on May 1, 1982. After his retirement Eddie and Anna divorced and he moved back to his hometown of Buffalo, NY. Eddie worked for a radiator repair shop for a couple years before becoming a furniture salesman for a major furniture store in Western New York. Eddie was always the top seller for the year and one year fell only a couple thousand dollars short of selling one million dollars of merchandise. Eddie fully retired in 1997. Before and during his retirement Eddie enjoyed fishing and being on the water. He always owned a boat. Eddie enjoyed having a good time. He loved shooting pool, playing horseshoes, telling stories and jokes, and watching the Buffalo Bills. Eddie was also known for his cooking. From his corned beef and cabbage dinners he made every Saint Patrick’s Day to his thousands of Perogies he would make from scratch with his Mother’s secret recipe every Thanksgiving and Christmas season to give to his family and friends.

Eddie is preceded in death by his Father (Chester) and Mother (Sophie), Step-Father (Victor Kubiak), Brother (Richard), Sister (Christine) and Brother-in-law (Lewis Heckathorn), Ex-Wife (Anna), and Son (Robert). Eddie is survived by his Son Edward (Heather) Grzechowiak, three grandsons, Steven, Gavin, and Hunter, and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Funeral for Eddie will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Riley Funeral Home in Chatfield, MN. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m. Burial will be at MN State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, immediately following service.

Online condolence are welcome at rileyfuneralhomes.com.