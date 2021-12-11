Convictions: Nov. 28-Dec. 5

Published 6:01 pm Friday, December 10, 2021

By Daily Herald

Aron James Huehn, 24, of Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony theft-take/use-transfer movable property without consent. He must follow several conditions and pay a $50 fine.

David Patrick Fournier, 54, of Rochester, was sentenced to two years unsupervised probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety.

Rory Dean Synoground, 51, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation for gross misdemeanor uninsured vehicle-owner-violation-two or more priors. He must follow several conditions, pay $200 in fines and $11,012.06 in restitution.

