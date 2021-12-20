Bruins rally to a win over Minot after a loss on Friday

The Austin Bruins beat Minot 5-4 on Saturday after they had lost to the Minot Minotauros (17-12-1-0 overall) 4-1 on the road Friday.

Austin scored twice in the last two minutes to beat Minot on Saturday as Nakodan Greyeyes and Isaak Brassard each scored a clutch goal.

Braidan Simmons-Fischer scored the lone goal for Austin (16-10-1-2 overall) on Friday.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 1 0 – 1

Minot 2 1 1 – 4

First period

(M) Connor McGrath (Huston Karpman, David Nesburg) 14:03

(M) McGrath 14:35

Second period

(A) Braidan Simmons-Fischer (Nick Catalano) 3:32

(M) Ben Johnson (Dean Schwenninger) 7:16

Third period

(M) Braydon Beahm (Swhwenninger, Blake Arneson) (power play) 12:12

Shots: Austin – 22; Minot 27

Power plays: Austin 0-for-7; Minot – 1-for-6

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 1 3 – 5

Minot 0 0 4 – 4

First period

(A) Jack Malinski (Anthony Menghini, Nakodan Greyeyes) :12

Second period

(A) Ocean Wallace (Damon Furuseth, Greyeyes) (power play) 16:02

Third period

(M) Dean Schwenninger (Joe Westlund, Braydon Beahm) :20

(M) Houston Karpman 9:55

(A) Carson Riddle (Nick Catalano, Menghini) (power plays) 13:55

(M) Schwenninger 14:28

(M) Braden Panzer (Nick Urtiz, Owen Hanson) 16:06

(A) Greyeyes (Xavier Jean-Louis, Nick Catalano) 18:04

(A) Isaak Brassard (Sutter Muzzatti, Catalano) 19:17

Shots: Austin – 28; Minot – 13

Power plays: Austin – 2-for-3; Minot – 0-for-3