The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team beat Medford 85-81 in BP Friday and lost at Plainview-Elgin-Millville 77-27 Saturday.

Drew Kittelson had 36 points and 17 rebounds in the win over Medford and he added 12 points and eight rebounds for BP (1-4 overall) against PEM.

BP 85, Medford 81

BP scoring: Drew Kittelson, 36; Zach Hein, 18; Colin Jordison, 15; Payton Fristedt, 7; Brady Kittelson, 6; Cooper Cooke, 3