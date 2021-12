The Riverland women’s basketball team won its fourth straight game when it topped Rainy River 79-55 on the road Monday.

Waseca grad Camryn McQuery had a double-double with 14 points and 18 rebounds for the Blue Devils (4-0 overall).

RCC scoring: Imani Colon, 21; Camryn McQuery, 14; Savannah Longhoma, 14; Cayli Miles, 12; Elyse Hebrink, 8; Nora Mecoleta, 6; Alana Keebahe, 3; Sylana Stewart, 1