Blue Devil men stay undefeated with a pair of victories

The No. 4 ranked Riverland men’s basketball team stayed unbeaten as it beat Rainy River 70-68 on the road Friday and won 99-64 in Hibbing Saturday.

Lajrrion Spinks had 19 points and four rebounds for RCC (10-0 overall) in the win over Rainy River.

Trayvon Smith had 22 points off the bench against Hibbing as he went six-for-nine on threes.

RCC 70, Rainy River 68

RCC scoring: Lajarrion Spinks, 19; Cleveland Bedgood, 12; Ethan Calvero, 8; Joe Burgos, 7; Malik Cooper, 7; Donavan Morris, 5; Dominik Bangu, 4; Junior Stone, 4; Jamari Magee, 2; Shaquoy Ferrol, 2

RCC 99, Hibbing 64

RCC scoring: Malik Cooper, 22; Lajarrion Spinks, 17; Cleveland Bedgood, 14; Ryan Burgess, 11; Jamari Magee, 9; Dominik Bangu, 8; Joe Burgos, 5; Jacob Lots, 4; Junior Stone, 4; Donovan Morris, 2; Shaqoy Ferrol, 2; Trayvon Smith, 1