Blooming Prairie girls take down Southland
Published 3:14 pm Wednesday, December 22, 2021
The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team beat Southland (2-6 overall) 66-41 in Adams Tuesday night.
Bobbie Bruns had 20 points and 10 assists for BP (3-3 overall) as four Awesome Blossom players reached double figures in scoring.
BP scoring: Bobbie Bruns, 20; Haven Carlson, 10; Anna Pauly, 9; Addison Doocy, 8; Macy Lembke, 5; Shawntee Snyder, 4; Melanie Winzenburg, 3; Madelaine Stoen, 2; Chloe McCarthy, 1
Southland scoring: Bailey Johnson, 24; Olivia Mathies, 8; Jaida Sorenson, 3; Bria Nelsen, 3; Aubrie Schneider, 2; Katelyn McCabe, 1