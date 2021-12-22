Blooming Prairie girls take down Southland

Published 3:14 pm Wednesday, December 22, 2021

By Daily Herald

The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team beat Southland (2-6 overall) 66-41 in Adams Tuesday night.

Bobbie Bruns had 20 points and 10 assists for BP (3-3 overall) as four Awesome Blossom players reached double figures in scoring.

BP scoring: Bobbie Bruns, 20; Haven Carlson, 10; Anna Pauly, 9; Addison Doocy, 8; Macy Lembke, 5; Shawntee Snyder, 4; Melanie Winzenburg, 3; Madelaine Stoen, 2;  Chloe McCarthy, 1

Southland scoring: Bailey Johnson, 24; Olivia Mathies, 8; Jaida Sorenson, 3; Bria Nelsen, 3; Aubrie Schneider, 2; Katelyn McCabe, 1

