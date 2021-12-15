Austin placed under tornado watch through 11 p.m. tonight

Published 5:38 pm Wednesday, December 15, 2021

By Daily Herald

The National Weather Service has placed Austin and the surrounding area under a tornado watch through 11 p.m. ahead of the historical storms predicted for tonight.

According to the NWS, showers and thunderstorms are expected, mainly before 8 p.m. Some of those storms could be severe. Winds will swell to 31 to 36 mph from the southwest, and then becoming 24 to 29 mph.

There could be gusts as high as 55 mph.

