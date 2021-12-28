Austin area placed in winter weather advisory

The National Weather Service has placed portions of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa into a winter weather advisory from now through 6 p.m. this evening.

According to the NWS, the incoming system will bring with it the chance of mixed precipitation as well as snow. The snow is expected to start this morning with accumulations of between 1 to 3 inches expected.

The snow will then change to freezing drizzle during the mid to late afternoon and continue into this evening.

Motorists should expect slick roads contributing to hazardous travel.

Expect a high of 30 today followed by a steep drop to 2 degrees.