Athletics torch the nets in win over FBA

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team came out of the gates with a hot shooting display as they beat Faribault Bethlehem Academy (0-1 overall) 89-56 in Faribault Thursday.

Jake Truckenmiller scored 33 points to go with three assists for LP (1-0 overall) and Buay Koak added 28 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. The Athletics shot 48 percent on three-pointers.

“We came out on fire. Jake and Buay were lighting up threes,” LP head coach Carl Truckenmiller said. “We just came out flying and we played really well for our first game of the year.”

LP 48 41 — 89

FBA 26 30 — 56

LP scoring: Jake Truckenmiller, 33; Buay Koak, 28 points; Mac Nelson, 15; Trey Anderson, 9; Hunter Bauer, 2; Chris Mally, 2; free throws: 64 percent (11-for-17)