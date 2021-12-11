At Your Service fundraising event for Pay It Forward next Saturday

Pay It Forward will host its third annual At Your Service Marti Gras charity fundraiser from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Holiday Inn Austin Conference Center.

The fundraiser auctions off the services of several Austin area businesses as well as hosting a silent auction, bake sale and wine game. There will also be a 50-50 drawing and live music.

The auctioneer for the night will be Steve Moline and the hostess for the evening will e Roxi Manacoochi.

All proceeds go toward Pay It Forward.