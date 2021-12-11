At Your Service fundraising event for Pay It Forward next Saturday

Published 6:53 pm Friday, December 10, 2021

By Daily Herald

Pay It Forward will host its third annual At Your Service Marti Gras charity fundraiser from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Holiday Inn Austin Conference Center.

The fundraiser auctions off the services of several Austin area businesses as well as hosting a silent auction, bake sale and wine game. There will also be a 50-50 drawing and live music.

The auctioneer for the night will be Steve Moline and the hostess for the evening will e Roxi Manacoochi.

All proceeds go toward Pay It Forward.

More News

Making tracks

Hopeful signs amid high case counts

City Council moves budget, levy forward

Jury finds Albert Lea business owner guilty on all counts

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections