Area placed in winter weather advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of southeast Minnesota, southwest Wisconsin and northeast Iowa from 6 p.m. tonight through 3 a.m. Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, a system of mixed precipitation is expected to impact the area.

Around an Inch of snow is predicted as well as a light glaze of ice.

Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Drivers should prepare for slippery road conditions.