Annual Christmas dinner canceled for second year

The family of the Peter Klein Memorial Christmas Dinner, traditionally held at St. Olaf Church on Christmas Day, is cancelling the Christmas Dinner this year.

This was the second year in a row the dinner was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was a very difficult decision and we apologize to those that rely on the dinner for fellowship on Christmas day,” a statement to the Herald read. “ We hope all have a safe, healthy and blessed Christmas.”