Annual Christmas dinner canceled for second year

Published 6:48 pm Friday, December 17, 2021

By Daily Herald

The family of the Peter Klein Memorial Christmas Dinner, traditionally held at St. Olaf Church on Christmas Day, is cancelling the Christmas Dinner this year.

This was the second year in a row the dinner was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was a very difficult decision and we apologize to those that rely on the dinner for fellowship on Christmas day,” a statement to the Herald read. “ We hope all have a safe, healthy and blessed Christmas.”

More News

Hartland residents describe their experiences during Wednesday tornado

3 tornadoes touched down in Freeborn County Wednesday night

‘Wishing Tree’ sculpture installed at Austin Aspires

Austin native 2022 Miss Minnesota International

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections