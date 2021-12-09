Allen L. Brandt

Allen “Smiley” LeRoy Brandt, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at his home in Austin, Minnesota. He lost his battle to lung cancer at the age of 57. Allen was born April 30, 1964, in Austin, Minnesota to LeRoy and Shirley (Pell) Brandt. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Austin. Al attended and graduated from Austin High School in 1982. He married Deb Carolan and to this union two children were born, Jacob and Kelsey. They later divorced when the kids were young. Al held various jobs over the years including a print apprentice at Robinson Business Forms, a delivery driver for Culligan, maintenance for Mayo Clinic Health Systems, and most recently worked for Daikin in Owatonna, Minnesota. Al enjoyed farming at various farms, playing softball, and bowling. He once had a 300 game and bowled an average of 200. Al also enjoyed attending car shows, watching college football, and was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins.

Survivors include his parents, LeRoy and Shirley Brandt of Austin, MN; children, Jacob Brandt of Austin, MN, and Kelsey Brandt of Austin, MN; brother, Brian (Jolene) Brandt of Austin, MN; niece, Ashlyn Brandt; aunts and uncles, Wayne (Cheryl) Brandt of Austin, MN, Delores Boyer of Austin, MN, Gene (Gloria) Pell of Austin, MN, and Marcia Sola of Glenville, MN; and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Walter and Teresa Brandt; maternal grandparents, Lester and Marcene Pell; and his uncle, Gary Sola.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 13, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.