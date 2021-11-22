William “Bill” Bos, 57

William “Bill” Robert Bos, age 57, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Methodist Campus after a long battle with end stage liver disease. He was born in Austin, Minnesota on June 8, 1964, to William and Darlene (Miller) Bos. Bill enjoyed being a boy scout, active in his youth church league, and working on cars with his dad and brothers. He married Barbara Ree on June 26, 1982. They had four children. Bill first fell ill for the first time in October of 1989 and liver disease set in early 2002. He fought fearlessly for many years. His five grandchildren were his strength through it all.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Bos of Austin, MN; three sons, Josh (Holly Swenson) Bos of Rose Creek, MN, Jeremy (Kara Pomeroy) Bos of Austin, MN, and Jake Bos of Austin, MN; five grandchildren, Alyssa, Charley, Audrey, Riley, and L.J.; mother, Darlene Bos of Austin, MN; brother, Jeff (Michelle) Bos of Lyle, MN; sister, Susan (Pat) Aune of Maple Grove, MN; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jill Bos; father, William Bos, Sr.; brother, Tim Bos; sister, Tammy Bos; and nephew, Weston Aune.

He is now in Heaven with his daughter, Jill, and the rest of his family.

Rest in peace grandpa – the Bos family.

A graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Visitation took place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.