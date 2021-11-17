Riverland stages the classic ‘Anne of Green Gables’

Riverland Theatre continues its fall season with “Anne of Green Gables,” a one-act play adaptation of the classic novel by L.M. Montgomery.

The play follows the adventures of Anne Shirley and her best friend Diana Barry, as they travel from childhood to maturity.

Marilla Cuthbert asks for an orphan boy to help her and her brother take care of Green Gables, but the orphanage sends Anne with an “e”— an independent, red-headed, freckle-faced girl who changes their lives.

Whether you already love Anne’s story or are discovering it for the first time, this sweet and sincere rendition will touch your heart. The show is appropriate for all ages.

“Anne of Green Gables is such a beloved story,” said Riverland Theatre Director Lindsey Duoos Williams in a press release. “Fans of the novel and the screen adaptations will enjoy seeing these characters come to life on stage, and it’s also the perfect way to introduce someone new to Anne’s story. She is such an enthusiastic and optimistic character; Anne’s joy in life will inspire you. This one-act adaptation runs just about an hour long, so it’s appropriate for our younger audiences as well.”

COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place during the performances. Masks are required to be worn by all audience members, in accordance with the current Riverland Community College campus policy.

“Anne of Green Gables” will be performed at 7 p.m. Nov. 19-20 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 21 in the Frank W. Bridges Theatre on Riverland’s Austin Campus.

Individual tickets to “Anne of Green Gables” are $10. Tickets are currently on sale at www.riverland.edu/tickets 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The online ticketing system allows customers to pay by Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover.

The on-campus box office will be open for in person sales in the theater lobby one hour prior to each performance. Riverland students receive two free tickets with a valid student ID. Contact the box office at 507-433-0595 or by emailing boxoffice@riverland.edu.

CREW

Director: Susan V. Hansen

Technical Direction: John Deyo

Costumes: Heidi Clark

Stage manager: Kiera Neufeldt

CAST

Kris Bartley………………………Marilla Cuthbert

Emma Brekke………………………..Mrs. Blewett

Nora Curtis……………………………Mrs. Spencer

Ellen Ekins……………………………….Miss Stacy

Ryan Flanders……………………..Gilbert Blythe

Randy Forster………………..Matthew Cuthbert

Nadia Hummel………………………Anne Shirley

Kiera Neufeldt…………Mrs. Barry/Miss Harris

Claire Tolman………………………Rachel Lynde

Cassie Westcott………………………Diana Barry