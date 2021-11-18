Riverland Community College kicks off Community Partnership Campaign

In conjunction with Give to the Max Day today, Riverland Community College is launching the Riverland Foundation’s annual Community Partnership Campaign.

Each year, Riverland prepares more than 500 graduates for our area workforce and support for the Student Success Initiative Fund makes a difference for students who are working toward their career goals by assisting with scholarship support, emergency assistance grants, and special projects that enhance teaching and learning at Riverland.

Anybody gifting the Riverland Foundation today will have the amount doubled through a special $15,000 matching gift challenge. Give online today at www.riverland.edu/give!

The Community Partnership Campaign itself runs from Nov. 18 through Dec. 10.