Richard D. Hoveland, 74

Richard Donald Hoveland, age 74 of Blooming Prairie, died at Good Samaritan Comforcare in Austin, Minnesota after a long illness. He was born December 3, 1946, to Maurice and Vivian (Grundmark) Hoveland in Austin, Minnesota. Richard attended schools in Austin and graduated from Austin High School in 1964. He joined the Navy where he was a welder on a mine sweeper. After three years Richard was honorably discharged. He attended Austin Vocational School and earned a degree in machining and welding and went to work for VonRuden Manufacturing in Claremont, Minnesota. He married Beverly Jean Arett on June 5, 1971, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. They were blessed with three children and made their home in Blooming Prairie. A member of First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie, Richard was involved with video and recording services for many years. He worked at Owatonna Tool Company which later became SPX and finally Bosch. He retired after 45 years. Richard enjoyed riding his Gold Wing motorcycle, making trips to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for 17 years. A devoted fan of Elvis Presley, he was an amateur photographer and a square dancer.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly Hoveland of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota; sons, Brian Hoveland of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota; Jason (Holly) Hoveland of Cottage Grove, Minnesota; daughter, Julie (Neil) Horn of Mahtomedi, Minnesota; grandchildren, Nathan Granowski (Kinzie Lee); Brianna Hoveland; Chelsea Hoveland (Austin Aase); Grant and Garett Horn; Ashley, Alex and Braydon Hoveland; great grandchildren, Jaxon Granowski. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Vivian Hoveland; parents-in-law, Glenn and Shirley Arett.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 19, at Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Interment will be in First Lutheran Cemetery, Blooming Prairie. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie and to the Blooming Prairie Servicemen’s club or family. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.