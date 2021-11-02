Primrose transitions operations of 8 communities including Austin

Starting Dec. 1, Primrose Retirement Communities will transition operations of eight communities currently in Primrose’s portfolio, including Austin.

In 2006, Primrose Retirement Communities entered into a lease agreement with Ventas, Inc., a real estate investment trust. Primrose has continued to successfully operate these communities for the past 15 years. Upon the conclusion of the 15-year lease agreement, both parties have mutually agreed not to renew the agreement.

“We are certainly disappointed that we could not come to an agreement regarding continued operation of these communities, but we look forward to a smooth transition of operations with a focus on the continued quality care of the residents and support of the employees. While this was a difficult decision, we feel it is a necessary step to allow for the future growth and advancement of Primrose Retirement Communities,” said BJ Schaefbauer, president.

Effective Dec. 1, operations of these communities will be assumed by Sinceri Senior Living, a Washington state-based senior living management company, which operates over 40 communities in 18 states.

Primrose Retirement Communities, LLC, headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota, provides high-quality independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities across the country which specialize in personalized services and resident-focused care.

The mission of Primrose Retirement Communities is to create happy and healthy living environments for seniors. Since the opening of the first community in Aberdeen in 1991, Primrose now has locations in 17 states.