Premier of ‘A Vagabond Holiday’ kicks off Paramount’s December

Davina and the Vagabonds’ new holiday show, A Vagabond Holiday, kicks off a busy season at the Historic Paramount Theatre on Dec. 3.

Davina (Sowers) Lozier — piano and vocals — leads the group’s horn-forward, full throttle, rocking jazz-blues.

Expect holiday classics arranged in Vagabonds style including songs from Ella Fitzgerald, Elvis, Louis Prima, Chuck Berry, Otis Redding, and Billie Holiday.

Two Austin natives, Tony Alonso and Jeanne Cotter, will perform “Sing Me Home,” an advent evening of story, song and prayer on Dec. 4. Alonso is a Latin Grammy-nominated composer of sacred music and a scholar whose work responds to the diverse realities of contemporary culture.

Cotter is a singer-songwriter and liturgical composer. The two have crafted a presentation of sacred music reflecting the themes of the advent season.

Austin High School’s talented musicians will present Sounds of the Season, which will include the Austinaires, Jazz One and La Fiera on Dec. 10. The holiday music show will also feature the new Flute Choir and new Clarinet Choir from AHS.

Area youth will take the stage at Jane Taylor’s Academy of Dance “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 11. There are no advance tickets for this free will offering show.

Finally, celebrate the season with laughs and music at St. Andrew’s Sisters Christmas Party on Dec. 18-19. This original show stars Alice Holst, Penny Kinney and Coni Nelson and features Jon Davis, Theresa Iverson, Morgan Dickman & Friends, John and Lisa Deyo and Sister Gabriella. The show is a benefit for the Paramount Theatre Capital Fund.

Tickets for all these shows are available at www.etix.com/ticket/v/11298/.

While the community spread level of COVID-19 remains high in Mower County, Austin Area Arts will require masks for all guests — without regard to vaccination status — at the Paramount Theatre for movies, live music and entertainment and group tours. More information about COVID safety at the Paramount can be found at austinareaarts.org/covid-safety-at-paramount.