Packer swimmers have solid showing at Section 1A prelims

The Austin girls swimming and diving team moved athletes to the finals in 11 events at the Section 1A preliminaries in Rochester Wednesday.

The swimming finals will take place in Rochester Friday and the diving finals will take place in Mankato tonight.

The following Packers qualified for Friday’s finals: Olivia Walsh in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyles, Madelynn Murley in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke, Sydney Tobak in the 200-yard IM and the 100-yard butterfly, Alivia Hemry in the 50-yard freestyle, Gracie Greenman in the 500-yard freestyle, Kaylee Butts in the 100-yard breaststroke, Addison Walsh in the 100-yard breaststroke, the 200-yard medley relay team, the 200-yard freestyle relay team and the 400-yard freestyle relay team.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-yard medley relay: Madelynn Murley, Kaylee Butts, Ingrid Dolan Peterson, Mackenzie Carter (seventh, 2:03.94)

200-yard freestyle: (Madelynn Murley (ninth, 2:06.70); Abbie Boysen (19th, 2:13.72); Lucy Lagervall (25th, 2:17.10)

200-individual medley: Sydney Tobak (14th, 2:32.80); Kaylee Butts (19th, 2:35.68); Ingrid Dolan Peterson (23rd, 2:38.13)

50-yard freestyle: Olivia Walsh (third, 24.86); Alivia Hemry (16th, 26.83); Anna Kossman (18th, 27.08)

100-butterfly: Sydney Tobak (16th, 1:11.39); Jaycie Pollack (17th, 1:12.14); Addison Tobak (26th, 1:17.30)

100-yard freestyle: Olivia Walsh (fourth, 54.36); Alivia Hemry (18th, 59.28); Abbie Boysen (21st, 59.81)

500-freestyle: Gracie Greenman (11th, 5:52.14); Mackenzie Carter (20th, 6:05.59); Addison Tobak (27th, 6:25.32)

200-freestyle relay: Olivia Walsh, Alivia Hemry, Abbie Boysen, Mackenzie Carter (sixth, 1:47.05)

100-backstroke: Madelynn Murley (seventh, 1:06.10); Anna Kossman (18th, 1:09.60); Gracie Greenman (27th, 1:12.36)

100-breaststroke: Addison Walsh (13th, 1:18.02); Kaylee Butts (14th, 1:18.70); Ingrid Dolan Peterson (19th, 1:21.05)

400-freestyle relay: Madelynn Murley, Alivia Hemry, Anna Kossman, Olivia Walsh (fifth, 3:52.17)