Our Opinion: Give to help your neighbors

Starting this past Friday, you are going to start seeing the Salvation Army’s Red Kettles scattered about Austin and we highly urge that you give when and what you can in order to help.

Every year, the Salvation Army puts in an extraordinary amount of effort to help bridge the gaps for families and individuals during the holiday season.

Whether that’s food or toys, this community organization makes great strides in order to make sure people can enjoy the holidays to its fullest extent.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has compounded the adverse effects for everything, including the job the Salvation Army has to do. More families are going to be in need this year and the Austin SA estimates that it will need $80,000 to meet the needs this year.

It’s time to truly get into the Christmas spirit and join the effort of helping others. Every little bit helps so if you have some change, maybe a couple spare bills, donate them and help the cause of bringing a brighter holiday to families in need.