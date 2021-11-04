One killed in rollover crash on I-90

One person has died following a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 Wednesday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Dean Allen Sinnwell, 53, of Rochester, was westbound on I-90, driving a 2018 Mack dump truck, when it entered the median and rolled east of Austin. The vehicle came to a rest on the south side of the eastbound lanes.

Sinnwell was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin where he died from his injuries.

According to the report, Sinnwell was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident. Alcohol was not a factor.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted.