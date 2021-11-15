Motivational speaker presents Thursday evening

APAC (Austin Positive Action Coalition) will host their annual Positively Austin event at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening, at the Hormel Nature Center Ruby Rupner Auditorium featuring motivational speaker Mister Brown.

Mister Brown will present his message, “CHOOSE WELL: Make Better Choices, Live Better Lives” to parents, professionals and community members.

Mister Brown is also spending this entire week in Austin, talking with students throughout Austin’s schools. Mister Brown will speak to Neveln Elementary students on Tuesday, and will speak to Pacelli Catholic School Ellis Middle School and Austin High School students on Wednesday.

“This is a great way to connect our entire community with a common message,” said Danielle Nesvold, Youth Empowerment specialist with APAC. “Mister Brown’s message aligns with our positive community norms (PCN) message campaign the focuses on the positive choices students are making in Austin.”

Seating is limited. Please visit www.truthisaustin.com to register today to attend.

For more information, please contact Planning and Implementation Coordinator Bill Spitzer at bill.spitzer@austin.k12.mn.us or 507-421-2317.