Mabel-Canton ousts Hayfield as Chick hits 1,000 digs

​​The No. 7 seeded Hayfield volleyball team had its season come to an end on a loss to No. 2 Mabel-Canton (24-3 overall) by scores of 25-21, 25-22, 25-14 in Mayo Civic Center in Rochester Saturday.

“We had too many unforced errors in this game,” Hayfield head coach Johanna Kruger said. “We gave them a run in the first two sets.”

Hayfield senior McKenna Chick surpassed 1,000 digs in the loss for Hayfield (15-13 overall) as she finished her career with 1,024 digs.

Hayfield stats: Mckenna Chick, 30 digs; Haeven Skjervem, 6 kills, 12 digs; Reese Bauman, 13 kills, 2 digs, 4 blocks; Natalee Heydt, 5 kills, 2 digs; Autumn Bjornson, 8 kills; Allison Meier, 1 kill, 6 digs; Ava Carney, 17 digs; Sydney Risius, 16 set assists, 6 digs, 1 ace; Anna Bamlet, 14 set assists, 6 digs; Natalie Beaver, 2 digs, 1 block