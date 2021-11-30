Lois Kobes, 86

Lois Evelyn Kragh Kobes, age 86, was called home to join her Savior on November 23rd, 2021. Lois had been a resident of Prairie Meadows Senior Living, in Kasson, MN since June 2019.

Lois was born June 15, 1935 to Ivar and Ruby (Berg) Kragh in Lincoln county in SW Minnesota.

Her mother passed away when Lois was very young, Ivar then married Theresa (Hanson) Benz.

Lois grew up in rural Lincoln County, going to a country school and graduated from Hendricks High School in 1953. She enjoyed helping her father on the farm.

Lois married Erling Kosberg in Hendricks. They later divorced.

She attended Stewarts School of Hair Design in Sioux Falls and Riverland Community College in Austin, obtaining her degree in banking and finance.

Lois loved to travel. She travelled to Norway to visit relatives and to Europe. She was a hardworking, independent woman who also opened her home to many foster children.

Her list of occupations include waitress, telephone operator, foster parent to many children, hairdresser, Sales and Show Director for Trade Expo’s in Austin. She also loved to do Christmas Around the World as a home sales associate.

Lois moved to Rose Creek in 1963. This is where she owned and operated a hair salon over 50 years. She was a member of Sons of Norway Lodge #519, in Austin and Austin Artist Series as well as on the Board of the DAC. Lois was a member of Little Cedar Lutheran Church in Adams, MN, and Trinity Lutheran Church in Hendricks, MN.

She married Daryl Kobes in 1973, he passed away in 1977.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, husband Daryl, and daughter in law, Tori Kosberg.

Lois is survived by her children, Craig Kosberg (Idaho Falls, ID), Cindy Tracy (Dale) Owatonna, LouAnn Hansen (Tim), Austin, and Neal Kosberg (Kay) Mantorville. Grandchildren Tanya Anderson, Cal, Kyle, Lance Kosberg of Idaho; Melissa Guy and Jennifer Tracy of Owatonna; Jared Kosberg, Chance, Athena and Brooklyn Hansen of Austin; Laura and Kelsey Kosberg of Mantorville. Also many great grandchildren and her sister Florence Dorn of Brookings, SD.

Celebration of Life January 22nd, 2022

2-5 p.m.

Coffee & Cake served

American Legion

809 12th St SW

Austin, MN 55912