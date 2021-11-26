Letter to the Editor: Owing thanks in the pandemic to Austin’s heroes
Published 5:45 pm Friday, November 26, 2021
True heroes to our family.
Many thanks to all for your services and kindness.
Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin emergency room, hospital and clinic staff.
• The Cedars of Austin staff
• Cedar Valley Services staff
• REM Minnesota, Inc staff
• Cedar River Counseling staff
• Pickett Place staff
• Mower County Social Services
• Medicap Pharmacy
• Hy-Vee Pharmacy and Food Store
To our own superheroes; our own daughter Lisa and son Tim.
Blessing to all of you.
Marlene, Don and Mike Fox