Letter to the Editor: Owing thanks in the pandemic to Austin’s heroes

Published 5:45 pm Friday, November 26, 2021

By Daily Herald

True heroes to our family.

Many thanks to all for your services and kindness.

Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin emergency room, hospital and clinic staff.

• The Cedars of Austin staff

• Cedar Valley Services staff

• REM Minnesota, Inc staff

• Cedar River Counseling staff

• Pickett Place staff

• Mower County Social Services

• Medicap Pharmacy

• Hy-Vee Pharmacy and Food Store

To our own superheroes; our own daughter Lisa and son Tim.

Blessing to all of you.

Marlene, Don and Mike Fox

