Kathryn C. Cardel, 88

Kathryn Claudine Cardel went home to be with the Lord on November 18, 2021 at the age of 88.

Kathryn-aka- Kitty- was born on July 12, 1933 to Forest Lynn and Kharmeta Irene (Bump) Beeman in Austin, Minnesota. She was the eldest sibling to Charles Beeman, Ronald Beeman, Adalia (Babe) Silbaugh and Susan Chase.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband Eide Carl Cardel, her parents Forest Lynn and Kharmeta Irene Beeman and her brother Charles Beeman.

Kitty and Eide were married on June 26, 1953 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin, Minnesota. They settled in Austin, Minnesota where they raised their family and made many life-long friends. Thank you to all of her amazing friends who blessed and enriched her life in many wonderful ways.

She is survived by her sons, Chris (Beverly) Cardel, Cheyenne, Wyoming, Craig (Layna) Cardel, Tucson, Arizona, Scott Cardel, Oakland, California and Eric (Susan) Cardel Byron, Minnesota; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; brother, Ronald (Josie) Beeman, Simi Valley, California; sisters Adalia (Babe) Silbaugh, Austin, Minnesota, and Susan Chase (John), Wausau, Wisconsin; and 15 nieces and nephews.

Kitty’s hobbies included bowling, golfing, ceramics, dancing, traveling and camping with the family. She enjoyed volunteering at the Hormel Home providing tours during the holidays. She worked part-time as a dietary aide at Burr Oak Nursing home and enjoyed visiting with the residents.

Kitty loved her family very much and would always be sure to send birthday, anniversary and special occasion cards. She was known as a friendly and outgoing person who enjoyed meeting people.

We thank all of the wonderful medical and health care professionals at Mayo Clinic for the quality health care they provided for her. A special thank you goes to the staff of St. Mark’s Assisted Living for their compassionate, supportive and excellent care for Kitty.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date, to be determined, at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary Chapel in Austin, Minnesota. Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery in Austin.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.clasenjordan.com.