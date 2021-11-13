Joan Myrna (Asher) Wehner, 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep at The Pillars of Mankato on November 7, 2021.

Joan was born to Ross & Nylene (Brown) Asher on July 3rd, 1928 in Albert Lea, Minnesota. As a young girl, Joan enjoyed spending summers with her grandparents and as a young woman traveled the United States with friends. On November 25, 1950, Joan wed Bernard (Bernie) J Wehner in holy matrimony at St. Augustine Church. Joan enjoyed working in the Hormel office in Austin. After raising her family, Joan worked as the kitchen manager at Gerard Academy. Summer fun for Joan was spending time at the Lake with her family & Friends. Joan spend many hours volunteering with local Austin charities including the VFW women’s auxiliary serving as president, vice-president and treasurer over the years. She often served as an election judge.

Joan is survived by her three children: Randa (Robert) Michelson-Banks of Rochester; Michael Wehner of Eagle Lake; and Patrick (Tammy) Wehner of Blooming Prairies; two grandchildren; Samuel Wehner of Cross Lake; and Hannah Wehner of Rochester; a brother David (Janice) Asher of Yelm WA, and many nieces and nephews.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Bernard (Bernie) J Wehner; parents, Ross & Nylene (Brown) Asher; and siblings Lola (Bill) Minwegen, Faith (Pete) Zimmerman; Rosslyn (George) Cameron; and Patricia (Jim) Treasure; Robert (Betty) Asher.

A graveside service will be held for family and friends at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Austin, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to:

St Augustine Church 405 NW 4th street Austin, MN 55912 or

The Hormel Institute 801 NE 16th Avenue Austin, MN 55912

Card of condolence may be sent to:

The Wehner Family 540 Lesueur Ave Eagle Lake MN 56024