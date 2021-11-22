Isabel Thelma Crumb passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children in Burnsville, Minnesota on Friday, November 19th, 2021.

Isabel was born December 3rd, 1925 in Heartland, Minnesota to Edward and Lillian Reistad. She married Maxon Crumb, had six children and lived in Matawan, Lansing and Austin.

Isabel was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a fantastic cook and gardener and involved in her church and community.

Isabel will be greatly missed by her family: Randy and Judie Crumb, Stephanie and JR Littlechief, children Savanna, Makenna, Tristen and Brianna. Sara and David Dahlerup, children Alex, Megan, Matthew and Nicole. Father Shawn Crumb, Scott Crumb. Mary Farnham, Katherine Farnham and Amber Withrow, Sarah Farnham and Nick Benson. Becky Crumb, Tony Crumb, children Tyler, Cody and Gregory. Casey Crumb. Jim Crumb and Barb Weis. Jane and Tim Gavin, Jack and Nicki Gavin. Katy and Dave Kallemeyn. John and Julie Kallemeyn, children Odin, Elliotte and Rosaline. Mary Kallemeyn. Jane and Mitch Zuidema.

Isabel was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Lillian Reistad, husband Maxon Crumb and son, Mark Crumb.

The family would like to thank her friends at The Village Coop in Austin and her Caregivers from Seniors Helping Seniors.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church at 2:00 pm Friday, November 26th, 2021, with Father James Steffes presiding. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior to the service at the church from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. Interment will immediately follow at the Calvary Cemetery in New Richland, Minnesota.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.

