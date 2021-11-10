Institute hosting Ovarian Cancer Midwest Focus Conference

The Hormel Institute and The University of Minnesota Medical School, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Women’s Health are hosting the 2021 Ovarian Cancer Midwest Focus (OCMF) Conference this week, which is being held Thursday and Friday.

“Ovarian cancer is one of the deadliest cancers. There is an unmet need to diagnose it early and to find novel targeted therapies that can treat resistant and recurrent ovarian cancer,” said Ilana Chefetz Menaker, PhD, assistant professor and head of the Cancer Stem Cells & Necroptosis at The Hormel Institute.

Menaker is co-chair of the OCMF Conference and a member of the planning committee.

“This conference brings together scientists, physicians, ovarian cancer survivors, and patient advocates to discuss later developments in ovarian cancer,” Menaker said.

The conference will include live streamed discussion rounds with national and international speakers, short talks based on abstracts, and group discussions. Topics will include Early Detection, Immunotherapy, Novel Therapeutics, Metabolism, Preclinical Models of Ovarian Cancer, Personalized Medicine, Microenvironment, Epigenetics, PARP Inhibitors, Chemoresistance, Combination Therapy, Clinical Studies, Technology Commercialization, and Career Development. So far, more than 200 people have registered to attend the OCMF Conference in-person or virtually.

More information on the OCMF Conference can be found here: https://med.umn.edu/obgyn/ovarian-cancer-midwest-focus