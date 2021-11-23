In Your Community: Noon Kiwanis gives to the Nature Center
Published 5:34 pm Tuesday, November 23, 2021
- Austin Noon Kiwanis recently presented a check of $300 to the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center in honor of its “50th Anniversary.” Presenting the check to Luke Reese, director of the Nature Center, were Amanda Gunderson president of Noon Kiwanis and Dr. Richard Nordin a long-time member of Noon Kiwanis. Dr. Nordin was one of the leading members of a citizens advisory committee that helped establish the Nature Center in 1971. Photo provided