In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Tuesday Duplicate Bridge started at noon on Tuesday at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin.

Five tables played this past Tuesday:

First place, Barb and Orrin Roisen; second place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; third place, Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus; fourth place, John Liesen and Rick Stroupl fifth place, Harriet Oldenberg and Theresa Baldus.

On Wednesday, six tables played, starting at 11:30 a.m. Winners were:

First place, Dave Ring and Rick Stroup; second place, Sharon Schneider and Stan Schultz; third place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever; fourth place, Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland; fifth place, Gail and Ray Schmidt; sixth place, Barb and Orrin Roisen.

Players come from Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek, Mason City and Northwood, Iowa, to play this competitive game of cards. We welcome all new players.

Sue Davidson sat at the reception desk, assisting other guests. Besides cards on Wednesdays, the Wood Carvers and the Stitching Bees also meet. The lunch room is open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Defensive Driving course is coming up. call the Senior Center to get registered at 1-507-433-2370.