I-90 westbound traffic stoppages planned at night Nov. 3 in Austin at 28th St. NE bridge

Motorists on westbound Interstate 90 in Austin at the 28th St. NE bridge will experience intermittent stops beginning at 7 p.m., tonight as crews install an overhead sign, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

At least 15-minute delays should be expected during the work. Crews will open traffic after each delay before initiating another stoppage as the installation work continues. Work is expected to occur through the evening.

On Thursday, Nov. 4, I-90 motorists should expect ramp closures through the day as crews pave the off- and on-ramps on each side of the 28th St. NE bridge. During paving, ramps will be closed for several hours, beginning at 7 a.m., Thursday on the south side of I-90 and moving to the north side after the work is accomplished on the opposite side.

The bridge is expected to open to traffic later in the week. MnDOT will announce the opening date once the schedule is confirmed.