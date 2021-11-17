Hormel recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for ninth year in a row

Hormel Foods Corporationt announced it has been ranked No. 32 on Military Times’ Best for Vets: Employers 2021 list. This is the ninth consecutive year the company has made the list, which evaluates many factors that make a company or organization a good fit for military veterans.

“We are proud that Hormel Foods isn’t just a great place to work, it’s also a great place for our veterans who are a vital part of our team,” said Janet Hogan, senior vice president of human resources at Hormel Foods. “We are proud of all of our veterans and service members, and it is an honor to be recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for nine years in a row.”

This year, Military Times collaborated with Fors Marsh Group (FMG) to update the research methodology and analysis from previous years to provide a streamlined, user-friendly survey experience for participants. All survey changes were made based on subject matter expert reviews of the survey and rigorous qualitative research, including focus groups and in-depth interviews with Military Times subscribers. FMG designed, deployed, analyzed, and wrote the report for this year’s survey.

Hormel Foods actively recruits veterans and service members each year. In addition, the company has an employee resource group that provides assistance to current and former military members and their families as they integrate into the company’s culture, while providing a platform for continued camaraderie throughout their career.

To view the complete Best for Vets: Employers list, visit https://bestforvets2021.militarytimes.com/.