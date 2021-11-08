Gloria “Pam” May, 74

Gloria “Pam” May, 75 of Rose Creek, Minnesota, lost her battle with Lewy Body Dementia on Thursday, November 4, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Gloria Diane was born October 6, 1946 in Houston, Texas to John and Marion Vivia (Pigenot) Maher. She graduated from Reagan High School in 1966. Pam married Bryan May on September 20, 1991 in Austin, Minnesota. She worked at the Adams Health Care Center for 14 years and was a prep cook at Tolly’s Timeout.

She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Pam loved bowling and she liked reading to the residents at the Adams Health Care Center. She enjoyed helping on the farm, spending time with her grandkids and loved cooking for her entire family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marion Vivia Maher; sister, Sharon Maher and brother, David Maher.

Pam is survived by her husband, Bryan May of Rose Creek; children: Angela and Ken Spurlock of Elkton, Carrie Silva of Little Falls, Marion and Eric Johnson of Austin, Michael “Pike” Silva of Hollandale, Rebecca Ann Silva of Albert Lea, Reene Chesser of Vidor, Texas, Christina and Jason Horton of Coon Rapids and Carmen and Derek Mullenbach of Rochester; 22 grandchildren: Teresa, Shiloh, Sarah, John, Hannah, Emily, Breanna, Meagen, Madison, Matthew, Gage, Ashlyn, Andi, Adele, Casey, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Skyler, Haylee, Liamm, Hudson, Chloey, Cayden, Carly, Nicole, Blair, Andy, Kirsten, Ethan, Connor, Emma and Aubrey; 33 great grandchildren; brother: Stephen Maher of Houston, Texas; sister: Judy Guffey of Houston, Texas; and nephew: John Guffey.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 10th at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Rose Creek with Father Antony Arokiyam officiating. A Rosary will be held at 3:45 pm on Tuesday at the Adams Funeral Home followed by a visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 pm and there will be a Prayer Service at 7:00 pm. Visitation will be at the church Wednesday morning for one hour before the service. Interment will be at 1:00 pm on Thursday, November 11th in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery.