Fay “Baldy” Leeper, 66

Fay “Baldy” L. Leeper Jr. age 66 of Rochester and formerly of Austin, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Eisenberg Building at the Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital Campus in Rochester.

Baldy was born on March 29, 1955 at St. Olaf Hospital in Austin, MN to Fay and Betty Leeper. He graduated from Hayfield High School in Hayfield, MN in 1973. Early in his life, Baldy was involved in a custom harvesting business and later moved into car sales. He was very devoted to his car sales profession.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Michael Leeper.

Baldy is survived by his brother, Steven Leeper of Austin, MN and his sister, Kathy Leeper of Austin, MN; nieces, Kayla (Travis) Hill of Farmington, MN, Elle Leeper of Claremont, MN and Beth Leeper of Oronoco, MN; many many friends.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Mayer Funeral Home in Austin, MN. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Brownsdale, MN.

