Evie Mohrfeld: Travel Group heading back to Branson, stopping in Springfield

We’re making a return visit to Branson, Missouri, along with a new stop at Springfield, Missouri.

This four-day tour leaves Nov. 17, and returns Nov. 20.

A reminder that we are loading at 7:30 a.m., with a departure time at 8 a.m. from the Walmart parking lot.

We are excited to once again be on the road. Vaccination shots are currently required on all of our travels, along with masks.

We will visit the Wonders Of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium, which opened its doors in 2017. This exhibit has already won national awards as a top destination.

This site has huge galleries showcasing over 35,000 reptiles, birds, whales, penguins and much more wildlife. It’s located in conjunction with the Bass Pro Shop in Springfield.

Each year we are entertained with the 100 weekly shows in Branson, including several favorite shows and several new ones, including the production of “Jesus” at the Sight and Sound Theatre. This is their newest of Biblical stories series.

Dec. 1: “The Music Man,” Chanhassen Dinner Theatre. This continues to be a feel-good family show. Although this show is full, we have a waiting list. We will depart at 9:05 a.m. from the Walmart parking lot and we thank them for that convenience.

Dec. 29: “An Andy and Bing Christmas,” Chanhassen Dinner Theatre. This is a holiday favorite and we are looking forward to the duo singing along with the 19-piece orchestra. Those who are signed up must make a payment by Nov. 28. We are currently filled, but there is a waiting list.

Plans are in the making for our 2022 schedule. A date will be announced when plans are complete in late February or March.