Driver from Austin injured in Scott County crash

At least one teen from Austin was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Monday night involving a semi.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, the crash took place at around 9:44 p.m. Monday on Interstate 35 in Scott County.

The report states that the semi, a 2016 Volvo semi driven by Noah Aaron Peters, 39, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was traveling southbound on I-35 along with a 2015 Honda Civic driven by a 17-year-old female. The two vehicles collided and the Honda rolled into the ditch.

The 17-year-old male passenger, from Austin, along with the driver, were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Both occupants of the Honda suffered non-life threatening injuries, however, it wasn’t mentioned if the driver was from Austin as well.

Neither teen was named in the report.

Peters was not injured. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash and the report said it was unknown as to whether or not seat belts were worn by the occupants of the Honda.