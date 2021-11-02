Driver from Austin injured in Scott County crash

Published 9:07 am Tuesday, November 2, 2021

By ericjohnson

At least one teen from Austin was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Monday night  involving a semi.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, the crash took place at around 9:44 p.m. Monday on Interstate 35 in Scott County.

The report states that the semi, a 2016 Volvo semi driven by Noah Aaron Peters, 39, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was traveling southbound on I-35 along with a 2015 Honda Civic driven by a 17-year-old female. The two vehicles collided and the Honda rolled into the ditch.

The 17-year-old male passenger, from Austin, along with the driver, were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Both occupants of the Honda suffered non-life threatening injuries, however, it wasn’t mentioned if the driver was from Austin as well.

Neither teen was named in the report.

Peters was not injured. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash and the report said it was unknown as to whether or not seat belts were worn by the occupants of the Honda.

More News

Letter to the Editor: City jumped the gun

Letter to the Editor: Does the ‘unvaccinated naturally immune’ pose a threat to anyone?

Leroy “Nick” Kane, 91

Harriet C. Osmonson, 88

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections