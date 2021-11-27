Discover Austin offers initiative to draw people to the community

An incentive through Discover Austin is a new effort to bring people into the community.

Through the Austin, MN Stay & Play Incentive, people will be able to save money by booking meetings or events within the community of Austin and carries with it the hope that people will explore everything it has to offer.

According to a press release from Discover Austin, the incentive will provide rebates toward lodging and for hosting meetings and events between Jan. 1, 2022 and Dec. 31, 2024.

These include a $10 lodging room rebate all the way up to $1,000 in rebates for hosting meetings. Any event last held prior to 2015 would also be eligible.

Basic Guidelines

• The Austin, MN Stay & Play Incentive provides applicants with a $10/lodging room rebate up to $1,000.00 for hosting “New to Austin, MN” meetings and events that take place between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2024. Events that were last held in Austin, MN prior to 2015 would also be considered “New to Austin, MN”

• A minimum of 10 rooms on peak night and must utilize a minimum of 40 total room nights.

• Eligible events include but are not limited to business meetings, conferences, livestock shows, festivals, sports tournaments, concert series and military reunions.

• The pre-application must be submitted and accepted no later than 45 days before the meeting or event has occurred.

• The Austin, MN Stay & Play Incentive final request for funds must be done within 30 days after conclusion of the meeting or event. Only actual rooms picked up in the room block will be verified by the contracted and approved lodging establishments licensed by the City of Austin, MN will be accepted towards total pick-up numbers.

• The Austin, MN Stay & Play Incentive will be paid directly to the organization or event listed on the registration form after the room pick-up is recorded and verified.

• To receive the incentive, the applicant must be the primary organizer, event host, or the meeting or event planner.

For more information please contact: Discover Austin, MN, 301 North Main Street, Suite 101, Austin, MN 55912, 507-437-4563 or email Director@AustinMN.com.